16-Year Old Travis Smith Gets His Wish Granted; Blown Chevelle Ride

(Photos by James Champion) Dothan, AL — 16-year old Travis Smith got the ride of his life at Cottonwood Dragway in Dothan, AL a few weekends ago. With the idea and help of Tom Clausen, the teenager took the passenger’s seat of Sidney Whitaker’s Blown Chevelle and blasted down the 1/8th mile.

Smith has Cerebral Palsy but this hasn’t stopped this “trooper” from living life to the fullest.

Whitaker said “it was such a blessing to take this child down the dragstrip. It was probably the most satisfying evening that I have ever spent at a dragstrip. The smile on Travis’ face was absolutely priceless.”

The track also hosted two year-old Princenton Butler, who also attended the event.

Clausen originally thought of the idea and made it happen after contacting the local children’s rehab facility. The staff of the facility recommended Smith and Butler and Whitaker was excited to grant their wish.

Others helped in making this wish come true, including Sidney’s wife Cathy, Chad Baxley, and Robert Holt, who brought Cheetos and drinks for the kids.

