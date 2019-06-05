All the dust has settled from the 2nd Annual Moser Great American Bracket Race And SDPC Raceshop Dream Team Challenge Weekend at Memphis International Raceway.

A heart felt THANK YOU to all the racers and their families for attending 2nd Annual Event.

Britt and I were completely blown away with what would be an event field of over 500 entries and we hope we delivered a great experience for all those that attended.

Top Bulb-Captain-Blake Richardson

Blake Richardson, Edmond Richardson, Austin Richardson, Scott Richardson, Brad Plourd.

Jr Dragster- Captain-Ben Willis.

Cam Willis, Nash Ratchford, Shelby Thurman, Lucas Ford, Carson Emmett.