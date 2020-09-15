2020 PRI Trade Show Cancelled

The 2020 PRI Trade Show will not be taking place as scheduled in December.

“It is with great disappointment that we announce that the 2020 PRI Trade Show will not take place,” said PRI President Dr. Jamie Meyer. “Our goal is to always do what is best for the motorsports industry, and PRI will continue to lead with business solutions for an ever-changing future.”

Full refunds for PRI Trade Show exhibitor booth deposits will be issued. Updates will be posted to our website here: prishow.com/update