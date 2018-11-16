24-Year Old Katarina Moller Killed during Jet Dragster Exhibition Run at Sebring International Raceway

SEBRING, FL — Deputies from Highlands County are investigating the crash that killed 24-Year old Katrina Moller who died after an accident during an exhibition run in her Jet Dragster Thursday Night at Sebring International Raceway.

Several knew Moller as “Kat” and she was a popular driver due to her personality and driving skills. She was a driver for Larsen Motorsports.

Sources say Kat had a degree in Mechanical Engineering and was pursing an additional Masters degree at Florida tech.

Very difficult time for the entire racing community.

Photos from Kat Miller’s Facebook Page