25th Annual M/T Million Dollar Race adds No-Box to Main Event and Triple 50’s

Montgomery, AL — Folk Promotions has added No-Box to the 25th Annual M/T Million Dollar Race at Montgomery Raceway Park on October 20-24.

All no-box entries will run separate until a winner is crowned in both the Triple 50’s and the Million main event on Friday.

Triple 50s

The no-box winner will receive a guaranteed $1,000, round money collected, and then placed into the main race to compete for $50,000 on all three days.

The Million Main Event

The no-box winner in the main event will receive $5,000 if over 20 cars and a guaranteed $2,000 if less than 20 cars, plus round money acquired, and then placed into the main race to compete for the Million Main Event.

Below is the original flyer with payouts!

