The wide-body Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is a barely street-legal drag racer with a V8 that can produce up to 840 HP and 770 pound-feet of torque, making it the most powerful American car ever. It’s also the quickest car in the world, with an NHRA certified 0-60 mph time of 2.3 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 9.65 seconds at 140 mph.

Related

Comments

comments