Advanced Chassis is back building dragsters! Shorty’s and 235″ cars now available!

Lee Newmeyer says “Dan Bowers and I have been working together to come out with a new option for us bracket racer as well as class racers. Our new dragsters have the same components our door cars and roadsters have implemented in them, but with a basis on functionality for the driver.”

With the continued uprising of big money bracket racing, Lee says there is no better time to jump back into the dragster market.

The chassis company offers a standard 235″-240” car and with the rising demand for “shorty” dragsters, a 195” option is available.

Lee also said that all cars are built with the best parts on the market, including options for products by Mickey Thompson, Digital Delay, K&R Performance, RBZ Billet, Penske, AFCO, RC Components, Racepak, and RPM Performance.

They will also handle a full line of Lindsay Racing Products front and rear wheels for all our dragsters too!

“Dan and I have done our best to think of everything someone would want to have in their ultimate bracket car. We want to produce the best car possible but stay priced for all budgets, and I think we’ve accomplished just that.”

“We didn’t shy away from the high-end aspects of today’s dragsters, and we believe our guys’ quality work speaks for itself. “