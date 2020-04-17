The small business commission listed several businesses that they recommended may reopen immediately. Within that release, the commission recommended that race tracks reopen on Friday, May 1st.

The commission recommended that race tracks take their employees’ temperatures before they enter, sanitize and practice social distancing.

This plan was approved by the commission but is only a recommendation. This would have to be approved by the state before put into action.

For More on the commissions’ plan on reopening the state in phases, click here:

https://www.waaytv.com/content/news/WATCH-LIVE-Alabamas-Small-Business-Commission-announces-plan-to-reopen-state–569726251.html?4r

Immediate Openings

• Retail stores (furniture & home furnishings, clothing, shoes, clothing accessories, luggage, department stores, sporting goods, books, crafts, music stores, etc.)

• Restaurant dining rooms

• Childcare facilities

• Close-contact services (barbershops, hair salons, nail & waxing salons, tattoo parlors, massage therapy facilities)

May 1 Openings

• Medical and health services (doctors, dentists, oral surgery, physical therapy)

• Gaming facilities (casinos, bingo halls, racetracks)

• Exercise facilities

• Entertainment venues (museums, planetariums)

• Beaches, for limited activities such as walking, running, swimming or fishing