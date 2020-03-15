Bessemer, AL racer Lee Tate had a malfunction at Holiday Raceway in Woodstock, AL last night and is severely burned after a horrific crash. He was airlifted to a Birmingham Hospital.

Photos by James Brannon and Kevin Deerman

The crash involved severe impact and fire. We will keep you posted as we get more information. We are asking for prayers for Lee, his family and friends.

UPDATE 10:16PM: Update: Lee Tate is out of surgery for his broken shoulder and is in the burn unit right now. No one has been able to see him yet they will not let anyone but immediate family in the waiting rooms due to COVID-19. Thanks everyone!!