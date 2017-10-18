Attention Heads-Up Racers, including Drag Radial; Bracket Racers are competing for over $400,000 at “the Million” this week

Montgomery, AL — This is the week of racing where heads-up competitors wish they had the experience and knowledge to bracket race. So, it’s time to jump the fence and sell your $400,000 promod, heads-up or drag radial car, and buy you a $10,000- $35,000 “bracket-car,” equipped with an FTI Transmission and converter and a K&R Performance wiring kit to compete in the biggest payday in drag racing history – the Million.

Cubic dollars don’t matter! You don’t need a stacker trailer, totorhome, or a $100,000 Pat Musi Engine to win. Just a 1/2 ton pickup, open trailer, and a door car. Jeff Verdi proved that!

The argument of which class of racing is best will never end as Heads-Up Racers think Bracket Racing is silly and bracket racers think heads-up racing is not as competitive.

Regardless of your stance on the fence, bracket racers will compete for over $400,000 this week at the Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Bracket Race. I can’t think of a heads-up purse that comes even close to that.

Is bracket racing competitive? Absolutely. In fact, bracket racers are some of the most talented racers on the planet. Some of your best heads-up racers in the world evolved from bracket racing.

It’s arguable that bracket-racing takes more skill than holding on to the steering wheel for 3-seconds in a heads-up race. Not only are you practically required to be “.00” on the tree most runs, but finish-line skills are just as important. If you don’t know what I’m referring to when I say “finish-line” skills then refer to thisisbracketracing.com for details.

So, to sum it up. Bracket racing takes talent. Major talent and skill. Unless you have tried it and have been successful at it, keep your biased opinions to yourself.

Some of the best racers in the world will be at Montgomery Raceway Park this weekend for the biggest payout in drag racing history.

Get on board.

