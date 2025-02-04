When a Bracket Race family like the Pennington’s put their heads together, the result is this beautiful masterpiece. Peeps Pennington said “We started this project December 20th of 2020 and…
A few weeks ago, DragCoverage covered the story of a Mustang that went to Copart Auction after fire and the Insurance company paid the owner a claim. The car belonged…
Alan Reinhart, one of the most familiar names in all of drag racing, has joined the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) as the new Vice President of Racing Operations. Reinhart…
I will miss the voice of NHRA, Alan Reinhart. Yesterday, he announced his departure from the series. Sources say that he and NHRA could not come to an agreement after…
Father and Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova with Glass Roll Up/Down Windows & Factory Trim. Todd & Kline…
The Jupiter, FL 174 acre property is back on the market for a listed price of “not listed, make an…
According to Summer Richardson, NHRA has ended her 2025 season due to the banning of her title sponsor, Onlyfans. Richardson…
Another Street Outlaws Racer Debuts New Promod. This time it’s Robin Roberts Racing. New RJ Race Cars’ Procharged FIREBIRD 🔥
Everybody has a dark side, right? Tommy Franklin found his with his third 'Jungle Rat' Chevrolet Camaro, destined for Pro…
SEMA AND PRI CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WITHDRAWAL OF ADVANCED CLEAN FLEETS WAIVER REQUEST -- Organizations call on the state to immediately…
Disco Dean has a new No Prep Ride for 2025 and it’s probably one of our favorites. Disco said the…
Congratulations to Kallee Mills on winning the Florida N/T 275 Class at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park,…
Congratulations Jeff, Kye and Team for winning race #1 of the Drag Illustrated Winter Series at Bradenton Motorsports Park 📸…
Crossville, TN - Back in August, Hunter Blake Fitzgerald, announced that he would be taking over Crossville Dragway in TN.…
Baileyton, AL - One of our favorite drag strips in Alabama is getting a face lift. Baileyton drag strip in…
It was announced that Cuttell, the Owner-Operator of Darana Hybrid, has purchased the IHRA from Larry Jeffers. Last Saturday at…
(Orlando, FL) - There’s a new chassis shop in Florida and although the name is new, the masterminds behind the…
A viewer ran across this insurance auction online. Sources say it’s one of 21 vehicles that was lost in the…