Car Features

Texas’ Pennington Bros restore 70-year old Chevy to a Masterpiece

When a Bracket Race family like the Pennington’s put their heads together, the result is this beautiful masterpiece. Peeps Pennington said “We started this project December 20th of 2020 and…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
Car Features

Texas Racer Wins Copart “Burnt” Mustang Bid at $13,500 and this is what he’s found…

A few weeks ago, DragCoverage covered the story of a Mustang that went to Copart Auction after fire and the Insurance company paid the owner a claim. The car belonged…

By
TJ Pruitt
2 Min Read
News

Alan Reinhart Joins IHRA as Vice President of Racing Operations

Alan Reinhart, one of the most familiar names in all of drag racing, has joined the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) as the new Vice President of Racing Operations. Reinhart…

By
TJ Pruitt
2 Min Read
News

Alan Reinhart Departs from NHRA after 30 years

I will miss the voice of NHRA, Alan Reinhart. Yesterday, he announced his departure from the series. Sources say that he and NHRA could not come to an agreement after…

By
TJ Pruitt
1 Min Read
- Advertisement -
Ad image

More News

FEATURE: Father & Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova – Todd & Kline Whitley

Father and Son from Georgia Debut New 1966 Nova with Glass Roll Up/Down Windows & Factory Trim. Todd & Kline…

Palm Beach International Raceway is back on the market for a price of “Make an offer”

The Jupiter, FL 174 acre property is back on the market for a listed price of “not listed, make an…

NHRA BANS RACER’S TITLE SPONSOR, ONLYFANS

According to Summer Richardson, NHRA has ended her 2025 season due to the banning of her title sponsor, Onlyfans. Richardson…

Robin Roberts Debuts New Promod

Another Street Outlaws Racer Debuts New Promod. This time it’s Robin Roberts Racing. New RJ Race Cars’ Procharged FIREBIRD 🔥

TOMMY FRANKLIN DEBUTS NEW JUNGLE RAT III FOR 2025

Everybody has a dark side, right? Tommy Franklin found his with his third 'Jungle Rat' Chevrolet Camaro, destined for Pro…

California Withdraws Electric Vehicle Mandate After SEMA Lawsuit

SEMA AND PRI CELEBRATE CALIFORNIA WITHDRAWAL OF ADVANCED CLEAN FLEETS WAIVER REQUEST -- Organizations call on the state to immediately…

What do yall think of Disco Dean’s New 1978 Pontiac Trans AM, with T-Tops?

Disco Dean has a new No Prep Ride for 2025 and it’s probably one of our favorites. Disco said the…

KALLEE MILLS WINS THE SNOWBIRDS FIRST TIME ON RADIALS in N/T

Congratulations to Kallee Mills on winning the Florida N/T 275 Class at the Snowbird Outlaw Nationals at Bradenton Motorsports Park,…

Jeff Pierce is the Tuner for Kye Kelley’s Snowbird Outlaw Nationals Victory. Pierce is from Claremore, Oklahoma

Congratulations Jeff, Kye and Team for winning race #1 of the Drag Illustrated Winter Series at Bradenton Motorsports Park 📸…

Hunter Blake Fitzgerald Officially Takes Over Crossville Dragway with Big Vision for Facility

Crossville, TN - Back in August, Hunter Blake Fitzgerald, announced that he would be taking over Crossville Dragway in TN.…

Baileyton “Good Time” Dragstrip in Alabama Gets Major Upgrades for 2025

Baileyton, AL - One of our favorite drag strips in Alabama is getting a face lift. Baileyton drag strip in…

IHRA IS SOLD! Cuttell to Raise Purses

It was announced that Cuttell, the Owner-Operator of Darana Hybrid, has purchased the IHRA from Larry Jeffers. Last Saturday at…

Pinnacle Race Cars Opens Shop in Orlando, FL; Complete Race Car Fabrication

(Orlando, FL) - There’s a new chassis shop in Florida and although the name is new, the masterminds behind the…

Burned Mustang at COPART Auction. Bid up to $6,700 with Value of $147,000

A viewer ran across this insurance auction online. Sources say it’s one of 21 vehicles that was lost in the…

Follow US

Must Read

- Advertisement -
Ad image