AutoClubPlus.net Joins Kevin Brannon as Associate Sponsor in 2018

AutoClubPlus.net will join Kevin Brannon as an Associate Sponsor on his Super Comp and Top Dragster for the 2018 season.

AutoClubPlus.net is a marketer for Motor Club of America. AutoClubPlus.net will support Brannon with Schaeffer’s Racing Oil,through Schaeffer’s Oil by Greg. Brannon is a 2X World Champion, winning the IHRA Top Dragster Championship in 2014 and winning the NHRA Super Comp Championship in 2015 along with the JEG’s Allstars Championship..

Brannon will compete in NHRA, selected PDRA events and Big Money Bracket Racing. Brannon works as an engine builder at PAR Racing engines in Spartanburg, SC.

www.autoclubplus.net

www.facebook.com/schaeffersoilbygreg

