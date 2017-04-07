Bo Boatner wins Day 1 Drive for Five in Memory of Melissa Couch 

Huntsville Dragway, AL – Day 1 of Drive for Five is in the books as 190 entries made first round! It was an emotional victory for Scottsboro, AL racer Bo Boatner in the DragCoverage sponsored Hotrod as he defeated Mark Woods in the final round. The race couldn’t have went any smoother – time trials started at 10:30AM and the final round was completed by 8:30 PM.



It was emotional for Bo as he dedicated his win in memory of his good friend Josh Couch’s wife, Melissa Couch, who passed yesterday due to Cervical Cancer. It was an even more memorable win because today was her birthday.Todd and Andy were quick to thank the Racers and Huntsville Dragway staff for their continued support and hard efforts during today’s race.

Day 2 kicks off tomorrow! It’s not too late to purchase a tech card for the remaining two $5,000 races!

