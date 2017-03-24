Bob Mandell returns to the Driver’s Seat after Horrific Crash

Bob Mandell has been released to drive by doctors and immediately returned to the driver’s seat today, after his Horrific Promod crash in 2016 (photo below). His near-fatal crash at US43 Dragway left him nearly dead. Promodifieds.Us administrator Brian Cupp said that it was the worst Pro Mod Crash that he had ever seen.

Well, Mandell is back, driving his sweet 1955 Chevy at the DRR Ultimate Series Race at Huntsville Dragway, running 4.70s in the 1/8 Mile this weekend.

Mandell said “I was very nervous about making the first pass. I told myself that if something didn’t feel right or if I was hurting, I would abort the run. But, everything feels great and I’m glad to be back in the driver’s seat.”









