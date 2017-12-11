BREAKING NEWS: Todd “Bones” Ewing takes another Career Opportunity

Huntsville, AL – Multi-NHRA class winner Todd “Bones” Ewing of Cullman, AL has anounced that he will be stepping down at Huntsville Engine in Huntsville, AL to take another Career Opportunity and spend time with family. Why is this big news? Well, Todd has been serving at Huntsville Engine for nearly 15 years and you have probably crossed paths with him at some point along the way.

Rather it’s on the phone, assisting Racers at the track, “Bones” is well known within the Drag Racing community.

Ewing, Andy Anderson, Dennise Kline, Tim Slone, and the entire team have assisted Team DragCoverage for Multiple Years, on and off the track and we can’t thank them enough. We wish Todd luck in his new career.

The sad news is, Todd is leaving. The good news is that Huntsville Engine will continue business.

Todd also said “It is with sadness and a heavy heart, that I am announcing my departure from Huntsville Engine and Performance, effective January 1, 2018. I have been offered a career opportunity that I simply cannot turn down. Rarely, does an opportunity like this come along, and I feel that I must take full advantage of it, and move in another direction.





Huntsville Engine has been my heart and soul, for the better part of 15 years. Both, as an employee, and part owner. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving the many customers that have chosen our product, and I’m proud to call so many of you, my friend. We have been through some challenges together, but we always come out stronger on the other side. I’ll definitely miss the interaction, and being someone that helps solve your problems.

The good news is, I’m just a small part of what makes this business go, and the key ingredients will still be here to serve your needs. Andy Anderson, co-owner with me for 14 years, will be able to provide the same great service that you’ve come to know and expect from HEPC. Dennis Kline is our #1 engine builder, and he will still be taking care of those duties, for the great customers that we are fortunate to have. Things might be a little different after January 1st, but the product will still be great, and the engine business knowledge is still here in full. Johnny Bates and Tim Slone will also be around, to help serve our customers to the fullest, which will remain the primary goal, as it has always been at HEPC. Words can’t describe how appreciative I am, to those that have chosen us as your business partner. Fortunately for each of you, the real workers at the shop, will still be around to help you.

I will remain a resource for you, when it comes to connecting you to Huntsville Engine. Whenever I’m needed, I’ll be able to transport parts and engines, to help keep you connected with Andy and the guys at the shop. Feel free to call on me for help, when you are in need. It is my desire, to see Huntsville Engine continue to move forward, and be a small part of that growth.

Andy and I will remain very close and continue to work together, at our Drive For Five series, and the other events that we have planned for 2018 (6 total). My leaving the engine business has nothing to do with our relationship. It is as strong today, as it has ever been, and it will stay that way for many years to come. My cars will proudly display the Huntsville Engine logo, and I will always be a spokesperson for HEPC. Rest assured, we will communicate often, to make sure that we are making this transition seamless.

This experience has made me the person I am today, and I have each of you to thank for that. I have built my family/life, on the resources that Huntsville Engine has provided, and I am forever grateful to those of you that have made that possible. Drag Racing will remain a major part of my life. I will see you at the track, and I’m always willing to help any way that I can. I appreciate your understanding of the changes I’m making, and I am hopeful to have your support, in this life changing decision.

Sincerely,

Bones





