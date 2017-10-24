Brett Henry succumbs to injuries after California Hot Rod Reunion Crash

Brett Henry of Wichita, Kan was reported and talking after the crash Saturday that look place at Auto Club Famoso Raceway during their annual California Hot Rod Reunion.

According to Bakersfield.com, Henry shut his “Iron Mistress” AA/Fuel altered off before the finish line, but the engine came back to life in the shutdown area and sounded as if the throttle was hung open.

It took safety personnel several minutes to get him removed from the car before he was transported to Kern Medical Center.

Henry later succumbed from his injuries. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers.

