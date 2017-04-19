Cannon Jr. To Run Greer’s Hot Rod Revival Event

Scott Cannon Jr. has ridden or driven almost every kind of drag racing entry out there. Whether it was in NHRA’s Pro Stock Motorcycle class, Pro Modified, or big money bracket events, he’s been there, done that. For a number of years, he even kept a current NHRA Nitro Funny Car license, just in case. But this weekend, Cannon Jr. will pilot a 1948 Fiat Topolino at the Greer Dragway Hot Rod Revival event Saturday April 22, 2017.

The opportunity came about suddenly, when Jack Moore of the Moore Mafia Outlaw Motorcycle camp called and asked Scott if he was interested in getting back in the driver’s seat. Cannon Jr. jumped at the chance to out at the track.

“I’ve recently gotten married, and have been hanging around the house making sure the honey-do list is complete, but I think my wife Atalie will be excited to go racing with me this weekend. I’ve been paying attention to all of this nostalgia racing, and I can’t wait to be a part of it.” said Scott Cannon Jr. Moore Mafia’s team is just as excited.

“The car is all brand new, and just needs Scott to do what he can do in a race car, we’re proud to partner with him.” Moore Mafia is best known for its fast motorcycles, but will have three entries in this weekend’s Hot Rod Revival.

