Chris Daniels just slaughtered the Pro 275 World Record with a 3.715, 201 mph while testing Sunday night at Alabama International Dragway in Steele, AL. 975 60ft. Steve Petty is tuning this bad boy.

He is shooting for 3.60’s tonight!. Stay tuned to DragCoverage!

Great job Daniels and petty racing. Also great track surface James Adcock, Jason Collins, and the Steele team on the surface!