Mr. Clayton Wade Zuber, age 53, of Winfield, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the UAB Medical Center in Birmingham, AL.

Clayton was born on January 9, 1966 in Los Angeles, CA to Cecil Zuber and Dorothy Tarwater Zuber. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Zuber of Winfield, daughter Sabrina Zuber, step son, Justin Hill of Double Springs, sisters, Elizabeth McDonald (Robert) of Grand Prairie, TX, Lorie Ann Philippi of Alverado, TX, Cindy Tipper of Haleyville, Donna Bearchett (Gary) of Sulligent, brothers Charles Zuber of Winfield, Clifford Zuber (Kathy) of Arlington, TX, Curtis Zuber of Guin, and Carl Zuber of Ft. Worth, Texas.

Funeral services for Clayton will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Bowen Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow the service in the Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Bowen Funeral Home in Winfield, AL, 981 AL-253, Winfield, AL 35594