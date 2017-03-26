Cody Baker’s Blown “Shake N Bake” 1969 Camaro is Bad A$$

Midland, TX — Cody Baker’s wicked 1969 Camaro went viral after photos and live video hit social media during the recent Bounty Hunters No Prep Grudge Nationals. It’s unique in the sense that it’s a bad ass blown 1969 Camaro with huge Bull Horns (exhaust exiting the car).

Photos by Muscle Cars and Memes, Cody Baker, and 660Films

If you ask Cody Baker about this quite interesting hotrod, he’s quick to say that it’s nothing fancy. Although we appreciate his humbleness, I have to admit that this car is a “looker.”

“It’s a 1969 Camaro with a 598 Winger Race Engine blower motor; 14-71 hi helix blower. It has conventional heads,” Baker said. “We call it Shake N Bake”

It’s a Full chromoly tube chassis, a legit vin # car, with a title!

Baker said “we just started running the no prep stuff but and plan to make a splash in it if we can.

Related

Comments

comments