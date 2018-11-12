David Rampy Collects His 100th NHRA National Event Win

With his victory in Comp eliminator at the Auto Club NHRA Finals, David Rampy became just the fourth driver in NHRA history to score 100 national event victories. Rampy reached the milestone when opponent Doug Lambeck red-lighted in the final round.

Eighty-one of Rampy’s victories have come in Comp, where he is far and away the winningest driver in class history; the next closest driver, former world champ David Nickens, scored 29 wins. Rampy’s win in Pomona was his fourth of the season.

Rampy’s first career win came in Super Stock at the NHRA Cajun Nationals in Baton Rouge, La., in 1983 and he’s won at least one national event in 29 of the 31 seasons since, highlighted by an eight-win campaign in 2003. In addition to his 81 wins in Comp, Rampy also has scored victories in Super Stock (8 wins), Stock (3), Super Comp (7), and Super Gas (1).

Rampy also is a five-time world champ, with three crowns in Comp, including 2017, and one each in Super Comp and Super Gas.

Only John Force (149), Frank Manzo (105), and Dan Fletcher (104) have more career NHRA national event wins than Rampy.