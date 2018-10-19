Davis opens Mickey Thompson Million with $25,000 win

The 23rd edition of the famed Mickey Thompson Million Dollar Drag Race kicked off on Thursday with the first of three $25,000 to win events and when the field of 572 drivers had been narrowed to one, Adam Davis of Eva, Ala., was the last man standing. Davis claimed the top prize after driving his Chevy Camaro to a final round win over Nick Ross of Gardendale, Ala.

The final round was almost too close to call with both drivers leaving the starting line with identical reaction times. At the finish line, Davis posted a perfect 6.480 elapsed time on his 6.48 eighth-mile dial-in to hold off Ross, who was just three-thousandths of a second behind with a 6.203 on his 6.20 dial.

“I really don’t know what to say, I was just full of luck,” said Davis. “I don’t top bulb race very often. I go to footbrake events and drive well and seem to get my tail kicked and then I come here and so an awful job of driving and win. After this, I might just load all this stuff up and head home because I know I’ve probably run out of luck.”

Davis debuted his Camaro two months ago and has quickly enjoyed success, appearing in several final rounds. In Thursday’s event, he drove to wins against Jessica Bogacki, Jake Clayton, and current NHRA Funny Car racer Shawn Langdon before earning a semifinal bye run.

“I slapped this car together a couple of months ago and so far, it’s been great,” said Davis. “Last week it swung the driveshaft out at four cars and it tore up a lot of stuff. We fixed it and today, everything fell into place.”

Runner-up Ross, driving his ’80 Chevy Malibu, made his way to the final by beating Josh Hicks Jr., Cody Moore, and Trampus Stewart in the semifinals. In four of the last five rounds, Ross gained an advantage with a nearly-perfect reaction time.

“A runner-up at this race is nothing to hang your head about,” Ross said. “I drove terribly in first couple of rounds then got better it was a lot of fun. This car has been good. Normally when I lose it’s because I let the car down. Once we got past the first few rounds I thought we might as well go on ahead and win this thing, but I just came up a little short. I feel blessed and tickled to be here.”