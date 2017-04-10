DC FEATURE: Kenny Ewing’s 1968 SS Camaro

Eldridge, AL — DragCoverage chief TJ Pruitt received these photos over the weekend from DC racer Michael Puckett as he made way to I-22 Motorsports Park for their heads-up series race and SNRA Nitrous Promod Shootout.

Kenny Ewing’s 1968 Camaro stood out among any hotrod on the property, running 6.20s in the 1/8th mile. This baby blue hotrod is powered by a 468 cubic inch big block Chevrolet and represents Golden, MS very well.

Be on the lookout for this beautiful hotrod at Southern Tracks around the Gulf Coast.

