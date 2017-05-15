DC FEATURE: Richard Dukes’ Slammed 1967 “Chevy Twice”

Ringold, GA (by TJ Pruitt) — Richard Dukes 1967 Nova is one that stands out among hundreds of cars at any event. I ran across this hotrod again at Brainerd Motorsports Park this past weekend and it’s even nicer than the last time I saw it. It is absolutely one of my favorites.

I had the opportunity to be apart of a selection committee a couple years back when this car was selected as Best Appearing at the CARS Million Dollar race and it’s well deserving.

This small block powered machine has the latest and greatest equipment to land him in the winner’s circle:

Be sure to let Richard know that you saw it on DragCoverage!!

.



Related

Comments

comments