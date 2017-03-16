DC’s Ken Grant Kicks Off 2017 Season Start with 4 Wins in 6 Races

Adel, GA — DragCoverage.com Racer Ken Grant is having one heck of a season start as the Georgia Racer has won four out of the six races that he has entered. Not to “jinx” the sportsman racer or anything, but this season start deserves a feature.

Grant kicked off his 2017 season with a Top Bulb win at US19 Dragway in Albany, GA. Soon after, he swapped to the bottom-bulb class and marched his Chevy Nova into the winner’s circle. Oh, and it get’s better. Grant enters the Open Comp class at the biggest Radial Event in the world and wins, while coming close to doubling up after a quarter-final finish in 6.00.

The PDRA Southern Extreme Nationals invaded South Georgia Motorsports Park this past weekend and the DragCoverage team car was seen once again in the winner’s circle, as Grant won the Sportsman Class.

Grant was quick to thank his sponsors FTI, Mickey Thompson, Schaeffer’s Oil by Greg, and DragCoverage Magazine.

Related

Comments

comments