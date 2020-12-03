Dom Lagana Returns Home; 103 Days in the Hospital

1 day ago admin

Back in August, Dom Lagana was involved in a single car crash the night of an NHRA event at Lucas Oil Raceway.

DragCoverage has been following and sharing updates on Dom Lagana’s fight since his accident. We are glad to report that he is home. Dom Lagana is a fighter and we cannot wait to meet him.

Dom Lagana – “103 days in the hospital since my accident on August 9th and I’m happy to say that I’m finally back home. I had severely bad burns to my body which resulted in my lower legs getting amputated. This hasn’t been an easy journey but I am so lucky to have such an amazing support system around me. I am forever indebted to all the doctors, nurses and therapists who saved my life.

I’ll be continuing outpatient rehab and focused on working toward getting prosthetics.”

“It’s a big life adjustment but I’m so grateful to still be here. Thank you again for everyone’s support and prayers, it means the world to my family and I.”

Post 📸 @lagana142

More Stories

“Big Daddy” Ellis Milner turns 84. Happy Birthday

1 week ago admin

Ezell & Baehr win Day 1 Turkey Beach Bash at Gulfport Dragway

3 weeks ago admin

Marques “King Kong” Hatton Wins Friday Night Frenzy at SGMP

4 weeks ago admin

Jason Hallam’s New Turbocharged LS Mustang

1 month ago admin

Kevin Brannon wins the 25th Annual Million Dollar Drag Race

1 month ago admin

Bailey Ferraro Races His Way to Two Straight Finals and Wins Thursday’s Summit Racing Equipment Triple 50K at the Million

1 month ago admin

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

[mc4wp_form id="69"]