Dom Lagana Returns Home; 103 Days in the Hospital

Back in August, Dom Lagana was involved in a single car crash the night of an NHRA event at Lucas Oil Raceway.

DragCoverage has been following and sharing updates on Dom Lagana’s fight since his accident. We are glad to report that he is home. Dom Lagana is a fighter and we cannot wait to meet him.

Dom Lagana – “103 days in the hospital since my accident on August 9th and I’m happy to say that I’m finally back home. I had severely bad burns to my body which resulted in my lower legs getting amputated. This hasn’t been an easy journey but I am so lucky to have such an amazing support system around me. I am forever indebted to all the doctors, nurses and therapists who saved my life.

I’ll be continuing outpatient rehab and focused on working toward getting prosthetics.”

“It’s a big life adjustment but I’m so grateful to still be here. Thank you again for everyone’s support and prayers, it means the world to my family and I.”

