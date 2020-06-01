Photos by Lifetime Photography

Harvest, AL – Wow, what a weekend at Huntsville Dragway as over 320 entries attended the Drive for 7-Five, presented by Huntsville Engine. The weather was perfect and each race was completed on time. The highlight of the weekend was the complete Door Car Sweep on both days! That’s right, door cars dominated the weekend.

Hats off to the Huntsville Dragway crew for the great facility, track surface, and a well organized event co-hosted by Huntsville Engine.

Let’s start with Saturday results. In the semi-finals there were only door cars remaining.

Saturday Runner-Up: Kevin Faulkner

Phillip Holcomb won Saturday’s $7,500 after defeating Kevin Faulkner in the finals. Phillip’s winner circle photo is located at the very top of this article, in the story highlight. Great job Holcomb and Faulkner, who had transmission issues in the final round.

Sunday Pro Winner Jake Clayton and Sunday JR Dragster runner-up Silas Boatner

On Sunday it would be Jake Clayton taking the win over James Crabtree, the lone standing dragster. Clayton was on a mission, laying down incredible packages that landed him in the winner’s circle.

Sunday Runner-up: James Crabtree

It was great to see the family and friends support in James Crabtree’s camp. It was exciting to watch them celebrate as he advanced to the final round.

Cassie Davis – Saturday JR Dragster winner

On Saturday, Cassie Davis took the win in JR. Dragster over Bartel in the final round.

Braden Taylor – Sunday JR dragster winner

On Sunday, Braden Taylor defeated Silas Boatner in the JR Dragster category.

Log into DragCoverage Facebook for the final round videos!

