Photos by Lifetime Photography

Harvest, AL – Wow, what a weekend at Huntsville Dragway as over 320 entries attended the Drive for 7-Five, presented by Huntsville Engine. The weather was perfect and each race was completed on time. The highlight of the weekend was the complete Door Car Sweep on both days! That’s right, door cars dominated the weekend.

Hats off to the Huntsville Dragway crew for the great facility, track surface, and a well organized event co-hosted by Huntsville Engine.

Let’s start with Saturday results. In the semi-finals there were only door cars remaining.

Phillip Holcomb won Saturday’s $7,500 after defeating Kevin Faulkner in the finals. Phillip’s winner circle photo is located at the very top of this article, in the story highlight. Great job Holcomb and Faulkner, who had transmission issues in the final round.

On Sunday it would be Jake Clayton taking the win over James Crabtree, the lone standing dragster. Clayton was on a mission, laying down incredible packages that landed him in the winner’s circle.

It was great to see the family and friends support in James Crabtree’s camp. It was exciting to watch them celebrate as he advanced to the final round.

On Saturday, Cassie Davis took the win in JR. Dragster over Bartel in the final round.

On Sunday, Braden Taylor defeated Silas Boatner in the JR Dragster category.

