Ultimate Raffle for 738 Fulton Engine

**Ultimate Showdown* WIN this 738 Fulton 5” Bore Space, Fresh, All Billet, 4-Stage Nitrous Motor built by Mr. Fulton himself. Carb to Pan, Dry Sump Oil System, and Spare Parts. No Junk. Good piece. Only taking 185. Drawing will be LIVE, the old fashion way and pull a random tickets/chips.

1st Place: Engine

2nd Place: $1,500

3rd Place: $500

4th Place: $350

5th Place: $250

6th Place: $150 (pulling first)

Selling ONLY 185 spots at $150…. PLUS giving away 1 additional ticket to one person that likes and shares this post. Pretty sure the drawing will be done the old fashion way. Numbered chips and pulling out of a cage.

Pay with cash, Check, Money Order, Paypal, Venmo, or Google Wallet. Contact TJ Pruitt at (334) 728-0159 to get in.

Include your name and Zip Code when sending payment.

Rules: Pick a number. When the raffle fills, I will randomly draw 6 numbers. The last number pulled wins the Engine.

Winner Responsible for pickup of Engine. Good luck to the first and only 185 to enter!

This will make a great Top Sportsman, Grudge, Small Tire, or Quick 8 Engine. Engine is located in Georgia.









Related

Comments

comments