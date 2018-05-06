Ezell, Angelle Sampey and racers save “Swamp Buggy” after Pit Incident

Gulfport, MS — The start of a bad racing season and nightmare for racers in Gulfport, MS as a racer plowed into a pit area and struck another vehicle early in the season. Sources say the driver accidentally hit the throttle instead of the brakes while driving through the pits.

Brad Clarke was the owner of the dragster that received the most damage. The Mississippi racer performed an extensive off-season of updates, including stripping the entire chassis to powder-coat, rewire, paint (painted by Clarke himself), new wheels, hood scoop, and other modifications, only to see his hard work crumble in front of him.





Although it was devastating to Clarke, this didn’t stop the multi-big bucks race winner from returning to the dragstrip. With the help of drag racers, “Swamp Buggy” was able to return to the dragstrip the following weekend.

After the car was destroyed, Johnny Ezell and Wyatt Ezell immediately loaded the car up in their trailer and started the repairs. The crew replaced the front-half and installed a new body.

Clarke was also quick to thank: Nathan Martin, Robyn Casey, Jimmy Denham, Jeff Gadduss Miley, and AJ Ashe, Lane Comeaux. “I can’t thank those guys enough,” Clarke added.

In addition, NHRA Prostock Motorcylce racer Angelle Sampey Drago auctioned off her team apparel with proceeds going to Clarke’s repair.

Clarke said “I was a bit shocked when I received the message from Angelle saying that she wanted to help. It was quite generous of her to help a racer and she didn’t even know me.”

Be sure to look for “Swamp Buggy” at a track near you.





