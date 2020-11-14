Ezell & Baehr win Day 1 Turkey Beach Bash at Gulfport Dragway

5 days ago admin

Gulfport, MS — The 2020 Drag Racing season has not come to an end as the Coast is still racing in full speed with the Turkey Beach Bash at Gulfport Dragway with nearly 300 entries (250 top bulb and 48 Bottom Bulb). The event pays $10,000 to win on two days and $25,000 main event on Saturday.

Johnny “Bracket Racer” Ezell took the win on day 1 after defeating rising star Kohlten Fuller in the final round.

“Ezell said I’ve been a young “has-been” and it feels good to win again.”

Rick Beahr won the no-box side after defeating Terrell Singleton in the final-round. Beahr and Wayne Henry went on to finish in the semi-finals.

Tomorrow is the main event $25,000 to win!

