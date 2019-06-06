Beaulieu-Poitras Racing has released photos of their brand new 2019 C7 Corvette Roadster that will be campaigned by Kevin ‘’King’’ Poitras this season and it is absolutely gorgeous.

The car was built by Brian Bell at Dan Page Race Cars in Hampstead, New Hampshire and is powered by 632 cid Dart 20° headed Steve Schmidt motor with an Advance Product Design MaxSpeed Throttle Stop Carb and FTI Level 5.5 Powerglide.

Ignition system comes from an MSD Grid and data from Racepack VQ300. Delay Box, switch panel and dual view dial board are all from Digital Delay and Biondo Racing. The Mickey Thompson Tires are mounted on Weld Full Throttle spindle mount wheels in the front and Weld Delta-1 16×16 Beadlocks in the rear.

Chris Bell at Penske prepared the shocks as brake systems comes from Lamb Components. This car as all the best parts including Pro1 Racing & Safety products, Magnafuel and RBZ Billet. The body and every inside panels are all carbon fiber as the car weights just around 2,000 pounds.

Poitras alongside racing partner Jay Beaulieu will mainly do Bracket Super Tour events in Eastern Canada but are also planning on getting to some NHRA Lucas Oil racing series in the Super class ranks and some Big Money Bracket racing by the end of the year.

Kevin would like to thank its sponsors for the 2019 season: Octane Performance Center, Auto-Moteur engine machine shop, NAPA Auto Parts RDL and ‘’The Boss’’ Claude Beaulieu.