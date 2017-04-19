FEATURE: Brandon Davis’ 1969 SS Camaro; it can be yours for $47,500

Mechanicsville, VA – Brandon Davis’ Beautiful 1969 SS Camaro is for sale and we had to feature it here on DragCoverage. It has Beautiful gold paint with black hockey stripe and is a Titled car.

The power plant is a Small block 434 originally built by Gene Fulton. G-force 5 speed trans, and an all round tube chromoly back half car.

This beautiful hotrod has Strange brakes, MSD 7-AL3.

The best part about it is the Stock dash and the adjustable kirkey seat for large or small driver.

Beautiful carbon and aluminum interior.

For $47,500, this could be yours!

Call or text with questions Brandon (804) 513-9928



Related

Comments

comments