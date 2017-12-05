FEATURE: Charli Wheatcraft’s ProCharged Dodge Demon, built by Advanced Chassis

Antwerp, Ohio — Alright, here it is Mopar Fans. Even if you’re not a Mopar Fan, you have to love this newly built 1971 Dodge Demon built by Advanced Chassis in Antwerp, Ohio. DragCoverage.com received these exclusive photos from Advanced Chassis and we are absolutely in love with this unique and exotic Top Sportsman Car owned by Charli Wheatcraft.

So, where do we start. Let’s start with the chassis. The chassis was designed and constructed by Advanced Chassis, who prides themselves in building some of the nicest hotrods on the street and track; specifically anything that goes straight. The Ohio based company builds everything from street rods, tractor pullers, to Pro Mods and this Demon is proof of their great craftmanship.

Give credit for the art work to painter Ron Leach of Ron’s Auto Body and Custom Paint.

The chassis is a 25.1E and the power-plant is a Big Block 532 Cubic Inch Indy-headed Mopar. It features a F3-Procharger with APD Blow Through Carburetor, for added horsepower.

You can get a closer look at this beautiful hotrod at the 2017 PRI show in Indianapolis.









