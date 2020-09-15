FEATURE: Hunter Whitehead’s 1968 Camaro

Here’s another great Feature!

Hunter Whitehead’s Camaro has been in the family since he was a kid. It now has a makeover and he has taken over the driving duties.

Not only is it a head turner, but it’s also a weekend warrior. I think one of my favorite aspects of this car is the working windows and original interior features.

It’s powered by a Jeff Wilkerson built small block 406 (cubic inches), PTC converter, K&R Electronics, and a transmission that he and his father built.

Hunter already has a few wins under his belt at a young age.