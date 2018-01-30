FEATURE: Wurtz’s C7 Corvette Roadster by Miller Race Cars and Todd’s Extreme Paint

Spring City, TN — Wow, Miller Race Cars has done it again. Check out this new 2019 C7 Corvette Roadster that Dairld Wurtz from Idaho has picked up from the TN based chassis company.

This will be an eye catcher out on the West Coast bracket scene, topped off. by a Beautiful Todd’s extreme paint job.

Ray Miller and team are definitely no strangers to producing master pieces such as this. The crew is known for producing some of the nicest work in the drag racing industry, recently introducing their latest dragsters with front shocks.

Be sure to visit http://www.miller-racecars.com









