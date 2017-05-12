FTI Boost Package Customers Set Records and capture Championships

During the 2016 PRI Trade Show in Indianapolis, FTI released the new Pro Boost Transmission and Torque Converter package. This Pro Boost Package was specifically designed for high horse power boosted applications where the right drivetrain components are key. Paying testament to the Pro Boost package and what it has to offer several well renowned racers have already put the FTI Pro Boost package to work scoring new heights while dominating in their field.

Lester Johnson, 5.94@244MPH in Top Sportsman



Among some of the racers that have already proven what the Pro Boost Package has to offer is Procharger powered Lester Johnson and his 1955 Chevy. It was in Gainesville for the NHRA Gatornationals where the only change Lester made was in the FTI 10” billet bolt together torque converter with one of FTI’s new custom designed billet aluminum Pro Boost stators. Lester used this new FTI technology alone to jump from his previous 6.14 ET to a record setting 5.949ET@ 244.16MPH pass in Top Sportsman. Following up on this record setting run the next day, Johnson backed it up with a 6.02 qualifying pass just for any nay-sayers that thought his 5.94 pass was a fluke. Johnson also made sure to extend a great thank you to the few sponsors that have helped make this incredible feat possible; FTI Performance, Procharger, Mickey Thompson, and ComSyncEFI that have helped make this 2,651lb door car so freaking fast!



Kevin Brannon, Super Comp World Champion, Top Dragster D2 winner

Joining Lester Johnson in the FTI Performance driven Procharged madness is 2016 Super Comp World Champion Kevin Brannon. Working at PAR Racing Engines Kevin rightfully so has a clear understanding of the unique needs that a Procharged engine requires in respects to a torque converter in order to be fast. That is why Kevin turned to us here at FTI to make sure every bit of his 2,100HP was transferred to his Mickey Thompson Tires. For Kevin, we also chose to use FTI’s new proprietary stator design for KB’s Maddox Race Cars Top Dragster tune-up to help carry Kevin to the #1 Qualifier spot with a 6.028ET@ 225.30MPH that would continue late into the rounds where Kevin would secure his second Top Dragster event win for the season. Kevin also made sure to extend an enormous thanks to his sponsors; PAR Racing Engines, FTI Performance, Maddox Race Cars, Mickey Thompson Performance Tires, Ivey Hutto Golf Carts Sales and Services, and Advanced Product Design.

The Boosted FTI action doesn’t stop there though! Going out to San Antonio, Texas for the IHRA Summit Racing National Championship, Kohl and Monte Weaver have just recently joined in on the FTI Pro Boost billet bolt together, Procharger action. In only their second outing with the new setup, Kohl laid down a 6.549ET@ 216.14MPH in race #2 to be #3 qualifier in Top Dragster while Monte ripped off a 6.840ET@ 216.66MPH lap in his Mike Carpenter Race Cars built Top Sportsman Car to be #1 qualifier. Once again putting the newly designed FTI Pro Boost converters to work behind their Scoggin Dickey Race Shop built power plants, both Monte and Kohl blazed themselves a path through the eliminations on their way to the winner circle where they would meet for one hell of a memory. Adding to the sentiment of the father and son victory; Kohl’s Top Dragster event win also came as his first event win of his drag racing career. When we asked Monte about the event he said, “It wasn’t just winning the race that made special, but being able to share his win with his sons very first event win of his career really made for a memorable moment.” Monte also went on to thank several people



Monte and Kohl Weaver, father and son duo join each other for an epic winner circle photo as champions and companies who have helped along the way; Stuart Scheffy with Scoggin Dicky Race Shop for all the hours helping to tune both cars, Procharger because there is no way they could have been ready during all the round-robbing with their previous nitrous setup, Hoosier Tire, Mike Carpenter Race Cars, FTI Performance, and the rest of the Scoggin Dicky Race Shop team for helping out with both of their 540 C.I. F1X Procharged engines.



Derek Putnam, NMCA True Street winner



Derek Putnam making preparations

Not only does FTI take care of our class racers laying down blistering speeds and ETs, but we’ve also made sure to pay close attention to the rest of the Procharged racers with different combinations such as Derek Putnam and his 1970’s Nova. This is no regular Nova however! Derek teamed up with long time FTI member Rollins Automotive Speed & Custom to get the car to its current glory. But before we get let’s take a moment to talk about his accomplishments on and off the street. Not only does Derek street drive his 1,000HP Procharged monster but he also wins in it too! Just a couple short weeks ago Derek took the NMCA True Street 9 second class win after taking a 30-mile cruise on the street, only to come back and make 3 passes between a 9.40ET and a 9.44ET, all in less than 30 minutes! Driving Derek’s 1,000 ponies of power to the driveshaft was of course left up to us here at FTI where we designed a custom-built converter to go in front of his TH400 equipped with even more FTI components. Putting all the power to the ground Derek chose Mickey Thompson Tires drag radials along with a set of Mickey Thompson front runners as well. When asked Derek made sure to pay testament to the many companies and people that have helped along the way including Rollins Automotive Speed & Custom, FTI Performance, Procharger, Mickey Thompson Tires, Royal Purple, Ross Pistons, Viking Performance, and AEM Performance Electronics.

