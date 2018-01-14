Gateway Classic Cars’ Blown 1969 ProStreet Camaro

It’s not often that you run across ProStreet cars that are as nice and gorgeous as this 1969 Camaro that’s in the Gateway Classic Cars’ Fleet. For $93,000, it can be yours.

This beautiful machine was once owned by Promod racer John Camp and is now back up forsale.

Gateway Classic Cars of St. Louis is proud to offer a bad to the bone 1969 Chevrolet Camaro. Painted in a great shade red with traditional black SS stripes, this is one Camaro you cannot miss. This is not your grandfather’s Camaro. This street terror has what every car guy wants: horsepower.

The power comes from a 588 cubic inch CNC 10.2 Bowtie Block. It has Dart heads with a solid roller camshaft and Jesal rocker arms. If the 588 cubic inches are not enough for you, how about topping it with a polished BDS 8-71 blower with an intercooler? Yeah, that will do it! But wait, there’s more. Making this crazy power plant user friendly is a 3 hole Big & Ugly electronic fuel injection with FAST setup. Ignition is supplied by a crank triggered MSD ignition and distributor.

The engine is also equipped with an electric water pump, vacuum pump and a custom radiator with dual fans. The intercooler is set up with a custom tank and a pump under the passenger fender well. This kind of a power plant requires a very stout transmission and rear end. Taking on this tough task is a Rosler Turbo 400 that’s been built to handle 1,500 horsepower. The rear is a FAB 9″ with Mark Williams axles and 5/8 studs. This kind of power won’t work well in a bone stock Camaro chassis or suspension and that too has been addressed. A 2×3 tube chassis that has a 7.50 certification does the job.

The suspension includes a strut front end and a Top Gun 4 link with adjustable coil overs. Slowing things down is an easy task for the slotted solid rotors with Strange calipers and a chute out back when you’re at the track. Sticky tires measuring 33×18.50-15 for the rears and 4.5/26.0-17 up front, both wrapped around Weld Racing Alumstar 2.0 wheels and both powder coated black.

Inside is a fire suppression system that includes the engine bay, interior and trunk.


The interior is all custom and features a set of custom red Hounds tooth seats, a factory dash with custom gauges, power windows, stereo and a tilt wheel. The car is beautifully built and there’s no question the builder had a focus on attention to detail. The car was built from the chassis up and will not disappoint. The car is licensed, insured and sees a good amount of street use. For more information on this one of a kind 1969 Camaro, call 618-271-3000 or stop by our St. Louis showroom. To view 100+ HD photos and video, visit www.gatewayclassiccars.com


