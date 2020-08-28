Hunter Patton’s New Miller Race Cars Dragster
Hunter Patton debuted his New Miller Race Cars with a win, first time out. Great job by Miller Race Cars and Todds Extreme Paint.
Patton said “After getting the runner up in my Miller car lastnight. I got to make the first run in the new car today. This thing is unreal. Todd did an amazing job on the paint. Apd new motor seems to be a good piece. Cannot thank everyone that has made this possible.
