J.R. Gray debuts Nitrous Car and Wins Sweet 16 3.0

Photos by Donald Long

It was a Reese Brothers Race Cars final round of Duck X Production’s Sweet 16 3.0 at South Georgia Motorsports Park as J.R. Gray defeated David Reese on a hole-shot in the final round of Radial vs the World in a Camaro Nitrous vs Blower battle.

Gray qualified in the #2 position with his Musi powered Camaro and lit up the scoreboard 3.57 in the second round, defeating Ken Quartuccio’s 3.60.

In the finals, Gray’s 3.542 was a hole-shot win to defeat Reese’s 3.52.

Gray recently debuted this beautiful Camaro built by David Reese in a matter of weeks. The world knew Gray would be a contender in the class, a grudge racer who has won multiple big-dollar matches.

