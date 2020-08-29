Jason Rueckert Bounces Back after Huntsville Dragway Radial Fest Crash

(Terre Haute, Indiana) Jason Rueckert, driver/owner of one of the nicest Small Tire G-Bodies, hit the wall while testing during Radial Fest at Huntsville Dragway back in May.

In less than 4-months, the team released pictures of the rebuild and she is looking good.

Rueckert said

What can I say about Jim Plimpton and his Authentic Automotive crew. They have absolutely kicked ass getting the Slowsmobile back to fighting shape. The gaps are mint. The quarter they put on is perfect and the paint is Deeeeeeep!! We should be mixing it up with the LDR guys in no time!!

