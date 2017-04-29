John Sullivan wins Super Chevy Memphis; 3.63, 207.9 MPH in the finals

Macon, TN — The 31st Annual Super Chevy Show at Memphis International Raceway is a wrap and John Sullivan and the Sullivan Racing Team 1963 Corvette was on the last team standing in Pro Mod Class after defeating Randy Adler in the final round. Sullivan ran the fastest and quickest past of the event’s weekend, clocking a 3.63, 207.91 MPH. After sixty-footing .920, he never looked back and marched the team’s hard work and efforts into the winner’s circle. On top of that, he qualified No.1 with a 3.70.

Photos by Chris Simmons Photography

Sullivan said “it feels good to finally get the car to show the potential that we know it has. We struggled all last year, we changed a lot of stuff, including transmissions, fuel system, ratios, but we finally feel like we have a handle of it.”

“During Super Chevy Memphis, we had been struggling all day with tire shake. We got a handle of it in the finals and ran the quickest 60ft of the weekend, at .920.”

“It was a fun weekend, but to win Super Chevy right here in my backyard at home is pretty neat.”

Sullivan was quick to thank Baskins Truck Sales, M&M Transmissions, PTC Converters, Nitro 2 Go Beverages, and Schaeffer’s Oil by Greg.

The next event for Sullivan Racing is the DragCoverage.com Spring Nationals “Night of Fire” at Atmore Dragway on May 6, 2017.

