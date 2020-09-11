J&S Speedshop presents Promods at Baileyton Dragstrip this weekend!

2 days ago admin

Baileyton, AL — Baileyton Dragstrip will he the place to be this weekend as J&S Speedshop presents Promods at Baileyton “Good time” dragstrip in Baileyton, AL.

Several fast, 3-second capable promods have already committed including “Big Money” Bill Clanton, David Mallory, Tim Segars, plus a lot more!

The event will also feature Pro Bracket and Pro Footbrake.

Baileyton Dragstrip has made several great improvements over the past few weeks, including the pit area, return road, speaker work, and additional lighting so don’t miss the big show this weekend!

