JUST IN from Andy McCoy Race Cars….1979 C3 Corvette

Andy McCoy Race Cars has been hard at work developing the latest 1979 C3 Corvette body. The new design has been developed to be extremely aerodynamic while still retaining the classic Stingray Corvette appearance. The new body design will be available for order starting December 1st 2016.

The Corvette is an American icon that has deep roots in motorsports. The 79 C3 Stingray body style was the most produced Corvette in the cars history. The Andy McCoy Race Cars

take on this American classic features unique aerodynamic characteristics developed with the assistance of an aerodynamics engineer while keeping the classic body appearance.

The body will be available in both Fiberglass and Carbon Fiberversions. With all Andy McCoy Race Car bodies the 79 Corvette

body will be able to be made completely removable in minutes, making maintenance, adjustments, and repairs a breeze. A chassis for the 1st body is currently being completed for a close customer. The debut car appearance will be unlike any composite body ever done before.

“The 63 Corvette has been well liked and around for years, the C7 Corvette has had mixed reviews among racers as far as handling. We believe the 79 body will serve as a happy medium between them both. Being the most produced body style of the Vette it’s proven to be popular. This body design features nostalgia with a mix of modern aerodynamics, we are very excited to unveil this new design, and have high expectations for it.” – Stan McCoy



The streamline appearance of the 79 Corvette will feature a adjustable wheelbase of 112”-115”, a 45” front overhang, has 34 ½” rear wheel openings and will accept a 36” tall rear

tire. The body has been approved for all sanctioning bodies (NHRA, IHRA, PDRA, etc.) The official debut for the body will be at the end of November, the debut of the chassis will occur early next year during the first quarter of 2017. Official orders for the 79 Corvette will begin on December 1st 2016, and will be available to ship worldwide.

“This 79 Corvette body is very sleek, and we think people will like the appearance of the body. Working closely with a friend in the aerodynamics industry, we feel that the car will prove to be very aerodynamic and fast. The debut car will be unlike anything ever created in drag racing. ” – Andy McCoy



Andy McCoy Race Cars has been known for their chassis, but more recently they are receiving more and more recognition for their in house designed and built bodies. Starting with the clear carbon 57 Chevy that Andy competed with in the NHRA. From there the team developed the 1970 Duster body that Jason Hamstra used to claim the 2011 ADRL World Championship. After that the popular 1969 Chevelle was released, many teams use the 69 Chevelle in many different sanctioning organizations. The First was another clear carbon body created for Tylor Miller and the Pee Dee Fleet Motorsports Team.

If you would like more information about this press release, please see the contact info below:

Steven Maxwell

636.239.5033

Steven@AndyMcCoyRaceCars.com

