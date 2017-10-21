KC Jones loses Jet Car and Complete Race Operation in shop fire

K.C. Jones was scheduled to appear at Gateway Motorsports Park’s Chevy Show a couple of weeks ago but things turned for the worst. A fire in his shop resulted in a total loss of the motorcoach, trailer and both the wheelstander and jet dragster.

Jones said “We are sorry that we will not be able to fulfill our appearances. “Thank God my wife Linda and I were not in our motorcoach when the fire broke out. We are heartbroken and are faced with trying to figure out where life is going to take us now. This our livelihood and have some major decisions to make. Again, I am sorry that we won’t see you all this weekend.”

Please keep K.C. and Linda in your thoughts and prayers. Hopefully they will return in 2018.

Related

Comments

comments