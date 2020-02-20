Dothan, AL — When I think of hard work, dedication, and dependability, Keith Baker is one of the first to come to mind. I have followed this team for several years and they are the definition of “die hard” racers.

Well, those characteristics of such a racer has landed Keith Baker and Baker Motorsports a Southern Nitrous Racing Association Points Championship.

We would like to congratulate Keith Baker of Baker Motorsports for achieving his SECOND championship with the organization!! 💥🏆

Baker won his first championship with the SNRA back in 2017 and his second one came this past October at the series finale at Emerald Coast Dragway.

Photo Credit: Hobbie Lee and Chris Sears

Baker Motorsports – Speedtech – Fulton Competition Race Engines – Montgomery Raceway Park – Lightning Graphics Inc – Tim McAmis Performance Parts – Chris Sears Photography -Schaeffer’s Oil by Greg

