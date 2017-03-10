Kye Kelley Set To Compete in Promod at NMCA’s Muscle Car Mayhem, March 10-13th

POSTED BY: STEVE BAUR, NMCA Media MARCH 10, 2017Straight from Discovery Channel’s Street Outlaws: New Orleans is Kye Kelley, who will be in Bradenton, Florida, this weekend to begin his run for an NMCA championship in VP Racing Fuels Xtreme Pro Mod this year behind the wheel of Mike Bankston’s Warbird Pro Mod.

He’ll have plenty of stiff competition, not the least of who are his teammates, Billy Banaka, and 2016 NMCA champ Tim Savell. The three Bankston Motorsports machines will square off this weekend against a tough contingent of Pro Mod drivers all looking for a trip to the Aerospace Components Winner’s Circle.

