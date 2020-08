Let’s be sure we keep are friend and his beautiful wife in your prayers today. #cancersucks

From Larry Dixon:

I need some help. Say a prayer for my bride. Today she has surgery. She is strong but prayers are the best. Cancer doesn’t know who they’re messing with.

The photo is from our first weekend together. 25 years ago. I knew then I wanted marry her. If she’d have me. God blessed me. So did she. Now as she battles it’s time for God to bless her.