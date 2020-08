2020 has been a crazy year. Lewis Bloom sayin he’s no longer with Nhra.

In is own words…..

My 46 year career in Drag Racing came to an end today, most of if for the NHRA, April 1974 to August 27th 2020, it was a good run, I worked at over 500 NHRA National Events, not bad for the guy who announced Trophy Stock at E-town on Sunday afternoon’s, thanks…