First look at Justin Swanstrom’s New Ride “Armageddon” sitting on the ground. The team is making great progress and posted these latest photos of the hotrod as it gets prepared to be wired.

Per Justin, the team plans to test within the next few weeks. This car will be contested in N/T (no-time) and Grudge events. #dragcoverage #ford #mustang



Related

Comments

comments