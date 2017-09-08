LIVE FEED: Great American Bracket Race at Memphis International Raceway





Reasons to Attend the Moser Engineering $50,000 Great American Bracket Race Sept 8-10 at Memphis International Raceway in Memphis, TN.

1- Come Experience First Hand the Scoggins Dickey All State Challenge. 2-$50,000.00 to WIN Main Event!!! 3-GABR Friday Night Practice Tree Shootout. GUARANTEED $1,500.00 to WIN. 4-FTI Racer After party Saturday Night!!!!!! 5-$2,000.00 Bottom Bulb Bonus as all bottom bulbers run separate with last bottom bulber standing merges with top bulb field. 5-Alliance Race Wear Golf Cart Race Saturday Night. 6-3rd Rd Winners Get Paid in Racing RVS and Patterson Elite 10K and the the Main Event 50K!!!!! 7-The man, the myth the legend Bob Unkefer will be at the mic calling the shots.

